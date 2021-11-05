Utah, four other states challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The state of Utah is challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate on Friday.

A petition was filed along with four other states including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

Earlier this week on November 4, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced that companies with over 100 employees must adhere to a vaccine mandate. If they fail to comply, they could be fined up to $14,000 in penalties per violation.

This new mandate will affect about 84 million workers throughout medium and large businesses in the U.S.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes released a statement regarding the announcement, saying, “We are challenging the vaccine mandates to protect Utahns from an egregious and unprecedented exercise of coercive power by the federal executive branch. As I’ve stated before, President Biden can pretend to be an emperor, but America is a free republic, not a dictatorial state.”

Reyes acknowledges vaccines can be a powerful antidote to COVID-19, he maintains that getting vaccinated is a “deeply personal” choice that should “be made free of government threats and cudgels.”

Reyes believes implementing a vaccine mandate is not only counterproductive but should be illegal.

Reyes also says, “He first tried to oppress federal contractors with a vaccine mandate and now he attempts to bully private businesses, their employees, and government healthcare workers into compliance. These mandates will backfire. They will cost the President and his party in coming elections. And they will not stand up in court. But we will stand up in court—for the people. Because if left unchallenged, these mandates will hurt working Americans, struggling businesses, and our economy.”

You can view the full court petition document here.