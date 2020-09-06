Utah Firefighters set to return home after spending two weeks battling California wildfires

Firefighters make a stand in the backyard of a home in front of the advancing CZU August Lightning Complex Fire Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Boulder Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (ABC4 News) – After spending two weeks helping fight wildfires in California, a group of Utah firefighters will finally return home on Monday.

Unified Fire Authority Public Information Officer Matthew McFarland says the more than 30 firefighters from eight different Utah fire departments left with little notice two weeks ago to fight the Red Bluff Fire in Northern California.

McFarland says the Utah firefighters were sent into an unfamiliar area, but their experience fighting fires in mountainous areas in Utah helped them fight the tens of thousands of acres burning in the Red Bluff Fire.

McFarland says the cost of fighting the fires out of state does not come out of taxpayer dollars. The costs will be paid by the State of California or the Federal Relief Fund.