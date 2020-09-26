Utah firefighters return home after battling wildfires in Oregon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah fire crews who went to battle wildfires raging in Oregon returned home Friday night.

After two weeks away, helping the State of Oregon Utah Task Force One, Two, and Four are back home.

Matthew McFarland with Unified Fire Authority said, “everybody here is really happy to be home we all enjoy fighting wildfires we enjoy the opportunity to help another state gain the professional experience put our skills to the test but for a lot of us this was a tough time to be gone.”

Officials say some firefighters were gone for 35 days.