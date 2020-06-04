Live Now
Utah Fire Info safety reminder after finding unattended campfire in Bountiful

Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Utah Fire Info are reminding Utahns about fire safety after Bountiful residents came across an unattended campfire.

Utah Fire Info officials said in a tweet the unattended fire was “UNBELIEVABLE.”

The location of the abandoned fire was found burning at the exact location where a similar abandoned fire ended up burning homes and forcing evacuations last year. Utah Fire Info reminds residents campfires in this area are illegal and very dangerous.

