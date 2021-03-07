Utah Fire department delivers pizzas after driver gets into wreck, Friday

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – After a Domino’s delivery car crashed, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department rushed to the scene to not only assist the driver but also to help feed the bellies of two hungry Utah families, Friday.

On March 6, a Pleasant Grove family writes; “A Friday night we’ll never forget! Our pizza delivery driver was in an accident close by. The driver was okay but the car wasn’t.”

According to official reports, the driver of the pizza delivery car was not seriously injured and after crews were done assisting her, the team wanted to ensure her orders still got delivered. So they decided to do it syle: busting out their sirens and flashing lights.

The family writes:

“PGFD delivered our pizza to us with sirens on and lights flashing! Talk about going above and beyond!”