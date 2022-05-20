WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews tackled a massive oil tanker fire in the Wasatch County area on Thursday night.

The Wasatch Fire Department says the incident happened on SR-40 near mile marker 44 around 9:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a truck with a crude oil tanker completely engulfed in flames.

(Courtesy of Wasatch Fire)

(Courtesy of Wasatch Fire)

(Courtesy of Wasatch Fire)

(Courtesy of Wasatch Fire)

Fire officials were able to unhook the rear tanker pump to prevent the flames was spreading further to the rest of the truck and its fuel tanks. Details on what caused the fire has not been released.

Multiple fire engines, hazmat crews, an ambulance, members of the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Team and more responded to the scene.

Crews were able to safely extinguish the blaze. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

Roads in the area were closed for some time to allow for debris cleanup, but have since reopened.