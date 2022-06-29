KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah fire captain is being honored after passing away from complications due to COVID-19.

The Kaysville Fire Department confirmed that retired Captain Steve Gunnell passed away on Monday. Gunnell retired in 2019 after serving the Kaysville Fire Department for 33 years.

“Steve was a great asset to our community and a beloved friend of his fellow firefighters,” says Kaysville Fire. “We share our love and condolences with Steve’s children, grandchildren, and girlfriend as they mourn this great loss.”

Officials say Gunnell also worked for the Ogden Fire Department from which he retired as a captain in 2014.

During his retirement, Gunnell remained an active fixture in his local community, working to help vaccinate thousands of residents at the Davis County vaccine clinic.

“We thank Captain Gunnell for his decades of service to the people of Davis and Weber counties.”