Utah Fire and Rescue Academy’s 21st annual Winter Fire School to be held in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Fire and Rescue Academy will be hosting its 21st annual Winter Fire School in St. George, Utah from Jan. 21 through Jan 22.

This year’s event will offer over 80 training classes taught by instructors from various fire departments across Utah. Over 100 fire departments around Utah will be in attendance.

Classes will include live-fire training, vehicle extrication, incident management, emergency driving simulations, K9-assisted arson investigations, and many others that provide more hands-on experience.

Additionally, nationally renowned instructors will be presenting to students.

Thus far, nearly 700 students have signed up for this year’s Winter Fire School, ranging from Utah to Colorado, all the way to Alaska.

A large vendor showcase will run out of the Academy from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22 at noon.

Utah Fire and Rescue Academy will be taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions during this time.