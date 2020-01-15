Utah Film Studios celebrates 5th anniversary

by: Josh Atkins

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Film Studios are celebrating their 5th anniversary.

They say they have seen unprecedented success and have become the production hub for multiple television series, four feature films, myriad television commercials, and music videos, and numerous special events.

Marshall Moore and Matthew Crandall joined ABC4 News Midday to talk about the remarkable accomplishments the studio has made.

For more information about Utah Film Studios, click here.

