Utah Film Center screens ‘Coming Clean’: Opioid recovery film with local ties

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – October is not for Halloween, it can also be for the Cinema. ABC4 New’s Rick Aaron talked with the Utah Film Center’s Mariah Mellus about what will be screened over the weekend.

One of the special showings is what is being called a compassionate documentary filmed here in Utah about opioid addiction. The show is called Coming Clean.

The Center is showing Coming Clean on Saturday, both on Streaming and at the Belgian Waffle house location. It part of the National Day of Awareness surrounding the opioid crisis. The film according to Mellus “is really informative it is also illuminating and really compassionate.”

The film showcases the perspective of people recovering from the opioid crisis and also what lead to the crisis.

She said they would be screening behind the Belgian Waffle on 9th East and the American Expo Center in Sandy, doing a “full line up of free films.”

October’s good weather has allowed the film center to extend its drive-in program, keep it safe, keep the dialog going the rest of the evening as movies sometimes cause us to do.

Coming Clean is a film that has Utah ties. You can watch it anywhere in the nation at the Utah Film Center’s website, and at the Midvale screening site, there will be a discussion after the screening with people who were in the film.

Here’s the schedule of films for the weekend of October 9, 2020