Utah father’s tragedy becomes mission of hope

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Sanpete County Dad lost his son to drugs. Now he shares his story hoping to wake up the world to the reality of addiction. He helped to write and shoot a music video sharing the message: there is always hope.

Ryan Palmer explained, “When Jeremy died, it just took the wind out of our sails. The community just picked us up, loved us, it was incredible and now I want to give back.”

Palmer lost his son Jeremy seven years ago. It was a fatal drug overdose at a party in Manti.

Palmer remembered, “When we reached out to him, he told us didn’t have a problem. It was ‘like dad, I got this relax.'”

But Jeremy wasn’t ok.

Unfortunately, Jeremy’s story does not stand alone.

Palmer said, “Our community hasn’t just buried my boy, they have buried dozens and this is a problem of large proportions.”

Palmer didn’t want his son’s death to be the end of their story. He is on a mission to do more. That mission now includes helping to write, produce, and shoot a music video.

Palmer explained, “I don’t want a song for just Jeremy, it’s going to be a song where when people listen to it they will see addiction differently.”

Palmer teamed up with Ryan Stream. The musician is a recovering drug addict himself.

Palmer thinks Stream was the perfect person to help in this because of his own story.

Palmer said, “You put those two stories together. You have a tragedy and a success. People get to decide do I want to be a fatality or do I want to be a success.”

The goal is that this song and the stories behind it will help and save lives.

Palmer said, “hopefully we can reach out to others and wake up the public to understand this is an epidemic problem.”

Palmer and Stream invite everyone to a free community concert. It will feature Ryan Stream and the music video will debut. It will take place at Ephraim’s Canyon View Park Amphitheater at 7 p.m.