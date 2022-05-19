SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As COVID-19 cases continue to ride throughout Utah and the rest of the nation, concern is peaking among healthcare professionals,

Today, two of the states leading infectious disease experts, Dr. Brandon Webb from Intermountain Healthcare and Dr. Andrew Pavia from University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital will take part in an Intermountain COVID-19 Community Update at 1:30 p.m.

The physicians will discuss transmission rates in Utah, COVID-19 hospitalization volumes, variant characteristics, and recommended steps people can take to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.