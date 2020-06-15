Utah experiences 26 wildfires over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)- Utah fire officials say over the weekend there were 26 wildfires statewide.

Which officials say this is 3 times more than this time in 2019. Although wildfire season has already begun it’s not too late to prepare.

“It’s important the public is doing their part this year,” Katie Webb Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands said. Webb also said a significant number of these new fires are human-caused.

Officials say folks who reside in high risk areas must be prepare to evacuate at a moments notice.

“You want to communicate with your family where you’ll go in the event of a wild fire, have maybe someplace to stay, know what you’re going to do with your pets,” Webb said. Not just an evacuation plan but folks also must think about protecting their homes, Webb added.

