Utah Education Association calls on state leaders to shift schools to remote learning due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Education Association is calling upon Utah Governor Gary Herbert and Utah school boards to shift all secondary schools to remote learning in the “high transmission” areas of the state.

The UEA made the plea to Utah government and school leaders in a news release on Friday.

“Current strategies to address COVID-19 in Utah are clearly not working. We are now seeing multiple schools repeatedly shift back and forth from in-person to at-home learning due to outbreaks. This cycle is obviously not helping to control the virus spread and, as educators, we can unequivocally state the continual interruptions are not in the best interest of student learning,” the UEA said in a release.

The requested guidelines from the UEA would call for this remote learning period to last from Thanksgiving to at least through Winter Break or until COVID-19 cases “significantly decline”, according to a news release.

The UEA also requested that school districts formulate a plan for to deliver “equal opportunities” for at-home learning, particularly in communities of color and rural areas, where COVID-19 has had a significant impact.

The toll that the pandemic has taken on Utah educators was also noted, saying in a release that;

“The juggling of multiple and continually changing teaching modalities, combined with the stress of a school environment that puts personal and family health at risk, has created an untenable situation for our Utah educators. Immediate action is required to not only address the pandemic, but also to stave off what we fear will be a wave of teachers choosing to leave the profession due to increasingly unacceptable working conditions.”

This request comes as Gov. Herbert released a statement on Friday that claimed he will soon be announcing additional policies to prevent the spread of the virus within the state.