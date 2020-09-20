Utah DWR rescue moose from culvert in Parley’s Canyon, twin calves drowned

PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Department of Wildlife Resources rescued a moose who got stuck in a water culvert at a golf course in Parley’s Canyon.

According to Scott Root, with the DWR, the moose and her twin calves found their way to the remote area off the I-80 freeway, bypassed a fence, and fell into the water.

After water was lowered

Root said the water diversion is just below I-80 near the Mountain Dell Golf Course and they can divert water from there to the golf course or the reservoir.

Root said the water in this culvert is 5-6 feet deep and they had to lower the water level so they could get to her. After giving her a tranquilizer, they were able to put a strap around her and get her out of the water.

The mom was the only one big enough to keep her head above water and her twin calves drowned.

DWR lifted her into the back of a horse trailer and gave a reversal drug that brought her back around in about a minute.

DWR officials are now on their way to take her to “ideal moose habitat in a central location.”

Several people had seen the three moose on Saturday near the golf course so they know she had not been stuck there longer than a day.

The fence the three moose were able to get over had been previously damaged, (lowered) by a vehicle crash from off the freeway and had not yet been able to be repaired.