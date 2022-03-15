SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Seasonal trail cameras and other hunting-related technologies will continue to be restricted during big game hunting.

The Utah Wildlife Board voted back in Jan. 2022 to restrict trail cameras and other hunting-related technologies during big game hunting.

In an appeal hearing on March 10, the board voted to sustain and keep the same seasonal trail camera restrictions.

A new law, H.B. 295, was passed by the Utah Legislature during the 2021 session, allowing the board to govern rules regarding trail camera use. The law went into effect on May 5, 2021.

To determine the current trail camera ruling, The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), surveyed more than 16,000 big game hunters, requesting feedback on potential proposals.

“The survey results showed that the majority of the public opposed using transmitting trail cameras for hunting (cameras that transmit images and footage in real-time),” officials say.

After receiving considerable feedback on the rule change,the board was required to hold an administrative rule appeal hearing to consider public comments on the issue.

After several hours of deliberation, the board voted to keep the current seasonal restrictions for trail camera use.

The rule now prohibits all trail cameras (including both non-handheld transmitting and non-transmitting devices) in the harvest or to aid in the harvest of big game between July 31 and Dec. 31.

The trail cameras in question transmit footage in real-time and is defined as a device that is not held or manually operated by a person and is used to capture images, video or location data of wildlife or uses a heat motion trigger.

Another approved change will prohibit using any night-vision device to locate a big game animal. The rule goes into effect 48 hours prior to the start of any big game hunting period and remains in place 48 hours after the hunt ends.

All trail camera and night-vision prohibitions will apply to cougar and bear hunting, as well.

To see all new changes regarding big game, cougar and bear hunting, click here.