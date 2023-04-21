PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — In an official attempt to break the Guinness World Record, Provo Towne Centre is hosting a giant Dungeons and Dragons Table Top event on Saturday.

The event, “Dead Wars,” will take place on April 22 in the common area of the Provo Towne Centre. Marketing Manager Lori Hardy said Provo Towne Centre looks forward to helping the store, We Geek Together, achieve this “fantastic feat.”

According to Hardy, registration is free and begins at 8 a.m. Gameplay will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and after that, players will have an hour to finish up the game and leave. If players think they will be late, the website said that doors will be open for the entire event. However, if a player is late, they will not be counted in the world record.

During registration, players can choose to add their friends or party members to play with them at a table. If players have a Dungeon Master with their party, there will be a place on the registration to add them as a DM preference, the website stated.

Dead Wars said they are attempting to reach 1,000 players and 200 Dungeon Masters to beat the world record. Their website states that while seating and tables may not be a guarantee, they will accept every player and Dungeon Master registration.

Prior to the event, players can make their own character, and the website states they are looking for a level five character, with one uncommon magic item. Mods and unofficial magic items are not allowed. Their website states that you can bring your own set of dice, but We Geek Together will have plenty of dice to purchase at the event.

We Geek Together said that those who have never played Dungeons and Dragons before are still welcome, as they will have several pre-generate characters that are level five with one uncommon magical item, for any player to use.

“We invite everyone to come check out this fun event at Provo Towne Centre & hope to see you there,” Hardy said.

Dead Wars is sponsored by Mountain America Credit Union, MyMiniFactory, Wilkinson, Provo Towne Centre, Timber Ghost Press, Monster Rent, Dragonsteel, The Rift, Dark Wing Industries, Legends of Lorem, Geek Granny’s Gift, and Dungeon Master Direct.

You can join Dead Wars on discord for live updates, and if you have any questions, you can also contact them on their website.