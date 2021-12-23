Utah DUI enforcement to increase significantly over the holidays

(ABC4) – From Dec. 15 to Jan. 1, over 145 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 22 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide.

Officers will be extra vigilant, looking to get impaired drivers off the road. “These aren’t just statistics — these are bad decisions that result in violent and horrible and tragic results,” said Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Michael Rapich.

Dr. Wing Province, Medical Director at Intermountain Park City Hospital says, “That’s one impact I want to share with people, is if you survive an accident where you were drinking and driving, it will haunt you for the rest of your life, and that kind of guilt is not something you want to carry with you the rest of your life.”

Law enforcement agencies in Utah have made over 10,600 DUI arrests this year — an average of 29 a day.

UHP will also be hosting a DUI blitz on New Year’s Eve.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911. Here are some signs of drunk driving:

Drifting during a turn or curve

Inattentiveness to surroundings

Swerving or weaving across lanes

Stopping too far, too short, too jerky, and having a slow response at traffic signals

Driving without headlights on at night

Varying speed or driving too slow (approximately 10+ mph under the speed limit)

Utah’s legal limit for Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) is .05%, .03% less than most states.

Lastly, you can be convicted of a DUI at any BAC if there is evidence of driving impairment, so be safe, and plan ahead if you’re going to drink.