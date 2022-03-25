SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers are reminding the public to slow down when driving on the highway.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) revealed a video showing a recent arrest involving a driver traveling well over the speeding limit in Salt Lake City.

UHP says the driver was taking their 6-year-old child to school when they were clocking in speeds of 108 mph.

A video captured by a UHP sargeant shows the white sedan dangerously speeding past nearby cars while driving in the carpool lane.

Troopers say this kind of reckless speeding is “happening WAY too often.”

UHP says driver reactions and vehicle capabilities become much more difficult to control at high speeds, endangering everyone around them.

“Just be late, if you are running late,” says UHP. “This driving behavior needs to stop.”