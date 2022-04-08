SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man has been arrested after hitting speeds of 126 mph in Salt Lake City.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the suspect is Osvaldo Facundo Mallea, 37.

Mallea was caught on radar by troopers barreling down the southbound lanes of I-215 at speeds of 126 mph.

Deputies saw Mallea exit the highway and tried to catch up with him on Redwood Road. When troopers tried to stop him, Mallea turned around, looked back at the trooper and continued speeding away.

Authorities pursued him until he entered a parking lot and tried to exit. Troopers implemented a pit maneuver on Mallea’s car which successfully stopped the vehicle.

While he was being arrested, authorities say Mallea admitted that he did not intend to stop for deputies.

UHP discovered Mallea had a suspended license during the incident. Deputies also found several glass pipes along with “small bags filled with crystals residue.”

Mallea has been arrested on five charges including reckless driving, failure to stop or respond at the command of police, driving on a suspended license and more.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.