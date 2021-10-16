Utah DPS issues Silver Alert for missing Carbon County man

HELPER, Utah (ABC4)- A Silver Alert was issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety for a man who is missing in Helper.

Police say 76-year-old Richard Wayne Cormani was last seen October 2nd at around noon. His last whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as a white male, 5′ 5″ weighing 210 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. His vehicle was left at home. A photo of Cormani has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on Cormani’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Helper Police Department at 435-637-0890 or dial 9-1-1.

