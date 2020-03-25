Utah domestic violence shelter to open early due to COVID-19 outbreak

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Dell Loy Hansen Family Foundation, with the help of the RSL Foundation, are opening an emergency domestic violence shelter earlier than scheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a release.

In January, the Dell Loy Foundation purchased a 4-plex to make available for victims of domestic violence. The foundation will give the building to CAPSA, a nonprofit domestic violence, sexual assault, and rape recovery center.

CAPSA offers 24-hour support phone line, emergency shelter, casework, rape exam advocacy, legal advocacy, prevention education, transitional housing and clinical therapy. All of the organization’s services are free and confidential.

“This four-plex is coming online at the perfect time – it feels like a miracle,” says Jill Anderson Executive Director for CAPSA “The 4-plex will now initially serve as short-term emergency shelter ensuring shelter space remains available. It will later transition into CAPSA’s housing program. This space will save lives.”

The building required multiple repairs in order to be safe and inhabitable. The RSL Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals, donated $60,000 to make the repairs.

“Victims of domestic violence often use school or work as an escape. The Coronavirus Crisis has led to an increased urgency to get this shelter ready ahead of schedule for occupancy tomorrow. On behalf of the RSL Foundation and the Utah Royals we are grateful to be a part of this timely project and thank all of the construction workers that worked through the night to get this 4-plex ready for occupancy,” Mary VanMinde, Director of the RSL Foundation, said.

