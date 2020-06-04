Utah doctor finds a possible link to COVID-19 and autoimmune disease

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4News) — A Utah doctor has seen a disturbing trend of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These are symptoms that have lingered well beyond their so-called recovery. A mother of two from the Salt Lake Valley suspects she got COVID-19 after attending an event with about 50 people in early March.

‘that was on March 11th and a couple of days later on the 15th of March I wasn’t feeling well.’

Abby started having unusual symptoms.

‘I was experiencing loss of smell, night sweats, chills, weakness shortness of breath chest pain. I had extreme sinus and teeth pain and intestinal issues.’

At the time Abby would’ve been considered asymptomatic. It wasn’t public knowledge yet that symptoms included loss of smell.’

At the time, the medical community wasn’t clear on these symptoms either.

‘What did you think you had? A physician at the COVID-19 tent made the assumption I had a sinus infection and they gave me antibiotics.’

She didn’t qualify to be tested in the beginning so she went back to work.

She struggled to get tested for COVID-19 but finally, more than 2 weeks later on March 31st, she got tested. But it was only after the event coordinators notified her the people she was sitting next to tested positive for COVID-19.

Several weeks later the Utah Health Department released her and deemed her recovered. But she is far from recovered.

‘that’s the frustrating part months later shortness of breath I’m experiencing chest pains, sweats, and chills.’

Abby fears she has long term organ damage. She’s reached out to specialists and a cardiologist but answers have been hard to come by.

‘what’s fascinating is that we are finding COVID-19 can trigger an autoimmune reaction that could happen for life.’

Dr. Joshua Redd of Red River Health and Wellness, in Utah, recently conducted an antibody test that included hand-picked people who had COVID-19 and found Abby wasn’t the only one suffering from these post virus symptoms.

‘it’s also attacking the brain, mitochondria, thyroid, and intestinal tract.’

Dr. Redd has spent the last 10 years devoted to autoimmune disease and embarked on a study to find out more about COVID-19 antibodies.

‘in Utah, there wasn’t any antibody test that was available and the research we do could shape the things we do.’

Including specific treatments for her autoimmune responses post COVID-19.

‘it’s really important to me that somebody is listening. Had I not seen Dr. Redd, I would’ve continued to experience the pain, the aches, shortness of breath.’

Dr. Redd, ‘She has low thyroid, antibodies attacking cerebellum and neurological tissue.’

Dr. Redd has helped customize some of the treatment for Abby according to her post COVID-19 symptoms that have lingered and persisted months after the state health department deemed her recovered.

‘I’m already seeing an improvement in my symptoms. If this virus is proven to show long term damage you could end up with long term problems. Use a mask, practice social distancing.’

You’ve participated in an antibody test what is your hope? That I can provide some path to recovery for future COVID-19 patients.

Utah doctor finds a possible link to COVID-19 and autoimmune disease

Abby’s COVID-19 symptoms were considered mild to moderate. She hopes she can help others prevent getting the virus and help people who are suffering even after they’re considered recovered from COVID-19.