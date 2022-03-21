SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Drivers in Utah are being warned of a new scam arriving via text message.

The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says a surge of these scam texts have been targeting Utahns recently.

The scam text messages will claim it’s from the Utah Motor Vehicle Portal asking the user to provide additional information to complete their DMV profile. The message then includes a clickable link at the bottom.

Officials say the link will lead unsuspecting victims to a website that imitates an official DMV site.

Example scam text message. (Courtesy of Utah DMV)

The site will ask victims for images of their driver’s license, their Social Security number, and other personal information.

The sites may also carry malware that will infect the users’ device when clicked.

“If you receive an unsolicited text message that appears to be from the DMV, do not click on links or provide any personal information,” said Tax Commission Executive Director Scott Smith. “While the DMV does send text messages to remind people of scheduled appointments, the DMV does not initiate contact with taxpayers by text message to request personal or financial information.”

DMV officials say if you’re ever suspicious or doubtful of a text’s legitimacy, they should call customer service at (801) 297-7780.