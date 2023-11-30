SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As winter approaches, the Utah Division of Water Resources is closely monitoring the Beehive State’s water conditions, which the department says presents “a mixed picture of hope and caution.”

Officials said Snow Water Equivalent, a critical metric for assessing water availability, currently stands at 39% below normal for this time of year. With 125 days remaining until the typical peak snowpack, the DWR said Utah is “cautiously optimistic” about the potential for a good snow year.

Utah’s reservoirs, which the DWR said are vital for storing water, currently stand at 77% full statewide. This is around 20% higher than normal reservoir levels for this time of year.

“This statistic coupled with the 39% below normal [Snow Water Equivalent] underscores the delicate balance between water supply and water demand,” the division said, in a news release.

Joel Williams, deputy director of the Division of Water Resources, said that while Utah still has a good amount of water in its reservoirs, residents must continue to conserve. He said the water year is off to a slow start, “but it’s still early.”

Now until April will be critical in determining the overall water outlook for the state, he said.

The DWR urges residents to continue water conservation efforts, despite promising water levels. One conservation effort the division suggested is to check for leaks and upgrade old fixtures with water-efficient ones.

“Last year, we saw record-breaking snow totals,” Williams said. “I hope we have another record snow year, but at the same time it’s crucial that we plan for all possibilities.”