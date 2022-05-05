DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been arrested after a bounty of illicit drugs and weapons were found in Duchesne County on Wednesday.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies had been tracking the suspects on suspicion of transporting illegal narcotics and weapons from Las Vegas to the Roosevelt area in Utah.

Narcotics officers had been tracking them through their mobile phones and noticed they were heading back to Utah from the Las Vegas area. Deputies spotted the suspects’ vehicle towing a trailer along the northbound lanes on U.S. 191 into Duchesne.

While approaching, officials noticed the trailer did not have a license plate and had fallen off the truck’s hitch while being dragged only by its safety chains. The suspects were stopped near 100 West 400 South in Duchesne.

When deputies pulled the vehicle over, there were two passengers in the car. Officials noted the driver appeared “fidgety and had involuntary muscle movements and difficulty with her primary motor skills” which officials say were consistent with suspected meth use.

During questioning, the driver admitted to possessing at least three pounds of methamphetamine along with firearms inside the vehicle. Deputies also discovered the trailer had been stolen out of Las Vegas.

As authorities searched the suspects’ truck, they discovered a bounty of illicit goods including:

Three large packages of white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine inside a purse

Several small containers with the same white crystal substance inside another purse

A glass pipe containing suspected meth substance

Large sums of cash and digital scales

Two hunting-style rifles, a shotgun, two semi-automatic pistols (one with a silencer)

Loaded magazines, loose ammunition and shotgun shells

In the truck bed, authorities found a “sawed-off, side-by-side shotgun, a pistol-gripped semi-auto rifle and more ammunition.”

Officials say both suspects are convicted felons with previous criminal offenses involving theft and aggravated charges.

Both suspects were arrested and booked at the Duchesne County Jail. The suspects’ truck and trailer were seized and impounded.