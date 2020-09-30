Utah deploys third group of firefighters to fight California wildfires

Utah (ABC4 News) — Thirty-nine firefighters from various fire agencies throughout Utah will deploy to California Wednesday morning to assist in fire fighting efforts on the California wildfires.

This is the third group of firefighters deployed to fight California wildfires. Previous Task Force 2 and new Task Force 2 will cross paths to and from California, officials say.

The Utah Division of Emergency Management says the team will deploy for about 16 days under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, EMAC, a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies.

This EMAC deployment includes two lead officers plus the two task forces. Task Force 1 consists of 20 firefighters from Wasatch County, Cedar Mountain, Layton, Murray, and Weber Fire District fire departments.

Task Force 2 is comprised of 17 firefighters from Lone Peak, Bluffdale, Salt Lake City, and Park City fire departments.

“Utah stands ready, willing, and able to help a state in need, and EMAC is a great system for doing that,” The Utah Division of Emergency Management stated