UDOH: Thousands of Utahns are overdue for second COVID-19 vaccine, but more people are getting fully vaccinated than not

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thousands of Utahns are among more than five million Americans who’ve skipped their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Missed second doses are a growing trend in America, according to the Centers for Disease Control, but more people are getting fully vaccinated rather than not.

Wednesday, the Utah Department of Health told ABC4 News approximately 86,000 Utahns are more than a week overdue for their second shot of either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine.

“We want people – if they get their first dose – to get their second dose,” said Tom Hudachko, a spokesperson for the state health department.

He said it’s not known why Utahns are skipping the shot, but believes it may be contributed to full schedules.

“We understand that life gets in the way of certain things. People are busy, they have work commitments, people are starting to travel a little bit more, people are generally just a little more busy than they used to be,” Hudachko said.

Roughly 11% of Utahns who received their first COVID-19 vaccine have skipped their second dose, but 89% have taken the time to get both shots.

“We know that getting the two-dose series is the way you get the most effectiveness and the most immunity out of the vaccine,” Hudachko said.

He said it’s not quite clear how effective the vaccines are when a person gets only one of two shots.

“It’s critically important that if you get the first dose, that you need to take the time to go out and get the second dose as well,” Hudachko said.

While a concern for health officials, Hudachko said it’s not the first multi-dose vaccine people have skipped out on.

“This is not unexpected based on what we see with other vaccine series, but certainly just like with those other vaccine series, we want to encourage people to complete the series if they start it,” he said.

For those who’ve missed their vaccination appointment, Hudachko said to reach out to the vaccine provider to reschedule.