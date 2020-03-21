Utah Department of Health amends order regarding mass gatherings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Health has amended a recent order regarding mass gatherings, to clearly remove the potential criminal penalty associated with gathering in groups larger than 10.

The governor issued the following statement:

“Implementing rigorous social distancing measures is crucial to preventing the spread of novel coronavirus, but we don’t want Utahns to feel like we are threatening them with criminal prosecution,” Gov. Herbert said. “We strongly encourage Utahns to follow state recommendations to avoid group gatherings, so we can reduce the number of COVID-19 cases we see in Utah.”

Language in the order expands on the importance and the intent of recommendations limiting mass gatherings. It also recommends best practices for businesses.

You can read the details of the full order.

