Utah Department of Corrections reports second inmate death due to COVID-19

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of corrections reported its second death due to COVID-19.

The 70-year-old incarcerated person was hopitalized at the time of his death, according to prison officials.

Before being hospitalized officials say the inmate was housed and receiving treatment at the Oquirrh 5 facility where he tested positive for COVID-19 on November 4.

The person reportedly had several complicating comorbidities that may have contributed to his death. The family of the incarcerated individual has been notified. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

At this time, there are 621 active cases of COVID-19 between the Utah State Prison (USP) in Draper and the Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF) in Gunnison, according to officials.

Officials added that outbreaks are currently present in the following areas: Oquirrh 5, Promontory, Lone Peak, Wasatch (Dog-Block), Hickory, and Gale.

Both USP and CUCF are reportedly operating on a modified lockdown, meaning that out-of-cell time may be greatly limited in areas most impacted by the outbreaks.

There are also active cases of COVID-19 at several community correctional centers: two offenders at Atherton Community Treatment Center, one offender at Bonneville Community Correctional Center, two offenders at Fortitude Treatment Center, and five offenders at the Northern Utah Community Correctional Center, according to officials.

The Department says they continue to collaborate closely with state and local health officials on movement and testing, which includes separating negative cases from positive cases.

“Our staff have performed exceptionally, especially considering how many months they have been facing this pandemic. The citizens of Utah deserve to know that we have top quality individuals engaged in some of the most challenging work imaginable. They are my heroes and merit the appreciation of all Utahns,” said Mike Haddon, executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections.

The Department says they provide on-site medical care through the Clinical Services Bureau, which operates infirmaries at both the Utah State Prison and the Central Utah Correctional Facility. The infirmaries offer comprehensive, on-site medical care where medical staff can treat or stabilize inmates needing health care. Mental health services are also available to incarcerated individuals as needed.

Any inmate who exhibits symptoms outside the resources of the prison’s medical providers will receive care at a nearby hospital, officials said.

Officials at the prison say their medical staff is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In areas like Oquirrh 5 where there are inmates who are already medically compromised (outside of COVID-19), officials say they have a greater medical presence who actively monitor those inmates.

Any inmate that communicates any discomfort will be given access to medications required or any other treatment required, according to officials.

At this time, officials say visiting (along with volunteer and religious services) will continue to remain on hold through December 1, at which time they will again reevaluate. They however continue to offer 10 free 15-minute phone calls per week.

