Utah Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control puts $214 million back into the community

UTAH (ABC4) – The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has released its annual report for fiscal year 2021, with total alcohol sales amounting to $517 million. After paying for the department’s operating costs, the remaining $214 million will be put back into the community, says DABC Director Tiffany Clason.

“The DABC helps to keep taxes low for hardworking Utah families by directing revenue to pay for crucial community services that benefit all Utahns,” says Director Clason. “Fiscal year 2021 generated $184 million in revenue to pay for statewide services like transportation and infrastructure, health, education, public safety, school lunches for kids, and underage drinking prevention. The DABC also generated $30 million in sales taxes split between local communities where DABC retail stores are located.”

The DABC opened three new retail stores in 2021 located in Saratoga Springs, Farmington, and Taylorsville. The new stores are the first to include coolers that allow customers to buy cold beverages at the time of purchase. The DABC is currently looking to open five new stores, which will either be replacing an existing store or establishing a new location altogether.

A portion of the revenue from stores like these will go to programs such as Parents Empowered, which provides education and information about the effects of alcohol on minors. The DABC is a major contributor to the state budget and supports many Utah businesses in the food and beverage industry.

Director Clason stated, “Safety is at the forefront of all we do. I want to share a huge thank you to all DABC employees, particularly those working in our warehouse and stores, for all their hard work.”

With the continued influx of people moving to Utah, the department should continue to expand, and be an increasingly important financial resource to the state.