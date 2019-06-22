Utah Democrats pick new party chair

Jeff Merchant elected by delegates as chair of the Utah Democratic Party

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Democratic delegates from across the state gathered in Park City to pick party leadership and take care of other business.

The big agenda item was a vote on who will lead the party as chair.

This comes as Utah Democrats hope to ride some momentum from 2018 heading into 2020.

Before the election for leadership, New Mexico Representative Deb Haaland addressed delegates saying they have an opportunity to do big things.

“We have to make sure we hold the majority in the House, we must take back the Senate and win the White House in 2020,” said Haaland, D- New Mexico.

Part of that is choosing who will lead the party for the next two years.

Four candidates wanted that job, and challenger Jeff Merchant easily came out on top with 77% of the vote in the first round.

“Absolutely, the number one priority is making sure that we actually have a plan. We haven’t had a plan in a while and it’s time to make something happen,” said Merchant.

He takes over for Daisy Thomas who was hoping for another term.

Delegates decided otherwise as the party has faced struggles with debt, harassment allegations and infighting.

Merchant says it’s a new day for Utah Democrats, and he’s promising to pick up more seats.

“The way we are going to do that is by raising money the right way, by using that money the right way, and by supporting people the right way. All things that haven’t been happening,” said Merchant.

Out of a potential 2327 credentialed delegates, 514 showed up to participate in the convention.

