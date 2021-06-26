Utah Democratic Convention to hold virtual election on Saturday

(ABC4) – The Utah Democratic Convention will conduct its 2021 elections virtually on Saturday, with a victory announcement planned for the winners at 5 p.m.

The day will begin with caucus meetings from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. following which the ballots will be open at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a live program set to air on Facebook at the conclusion.

Candidates for Party Chair include incumbent Jeff Merchant (i) and Daniel Hicken.

The Vice Chair candidates are incumbent Nadia Mahallat and Diane Lewis.

On the ballot for Secretary are Jill Fellow, Chelsea Kilpack, and Melissa Lindsay.

Running for Treasurer are incumbent Sheila Srivastava and Catherine Chansamone Costanzo.

The convention website can be found here