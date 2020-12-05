Utah dairy farmers launch holiday Curds + Kindness program to feed the hungry

SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4 News) — Utah dairy farmers and Dairy West are delivering free dairy products to thousands of hungry Utahns as part of their Curds + Kindness program.

The program runs Dec. 1 through 5 and offers nutrient-rich dairy products to front-line health care workers, those in shelters, and youth.

“Dairy farmers feel the urgent need to help our neighbors, so we are getting dairy foods into the hands of those who need them most,” said Kristi Spence, Dairy West’s senior vice president of marketing. “As the pandemic continues into the holiday season, we want to share just a bit of kindness to some of those among us.”

During the program, Curds + Kindness team members will serve thousands by delivering sandwiches, pizzas, and dairy-filled totes to organizations in Salt Lake, Davis, and Weber counties, including the South Jordan Health Center, two Salt Lake City rescue missions, Geraldine E King Women’s Center, VOA Homeless Youth Resource Center, Moran Eye Center, Huntsman Cancer Institute, U of U Farmington Health Center, U of U South Ogden Health Center, Ogden’s Lantern House, Ogden Rescue Mission and the University of Utah.

“This will be a very busy and gratifying week because we share dairy products with those in need,” said Spence. “With the Utah Food Bank reporting the need for food to Utahns nearly tripling from dispersing two million pounds per month to nearly six million pounds, we are grateful we can make this small gesture to help ease that burden.”

Dec. 7 through 15, Dairy West will continue its holiday Curds + Kindness program by serving thousands in southern Idaho.

“This virus has humbled us all. We launched the Curds + Kindness initiative in April to provide relief early in the pandemic, and through the incredible collaboration of the entire dairy community, we were able to donate nearly one million pounds of dairy foods,” said Karianne Fallow, CEO of Dairy West. “We are proud to be back in our communities this holiday season knowing that when we work together, we can make a difference.

Dairy West officials say they are constantly looking to help their neighbors. “We are constantly discussing solutions to help us all, and since agriculture, including dairy farming, is at the core of our region, we will continue create ways to provide relief through this crisis,” Fallow adds.