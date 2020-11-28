Utah COVID cases: 2,043 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 14 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Saturday, Nov. 28, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 2,043 additional cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths.

We will report 1,412,084 people tested. This is an increase of 7,443 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,575 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.4%

There are 573 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 8,029.

We will report 863 total deaths, which is 14 new deaths being reported since yesterday.

Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.