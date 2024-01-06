SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah couple is days away from welcoming home the two newest members of their family and becoming first-time dads.

The dads, Sam and Kameron Cook, said the arrival of their twins never could have happened without one woman who is “beyond just their surrogate.”

Their surrogate, a woman named Heather, has given birth to triplets of her own, as well as twins through surrogacy and triplets through surrogacy — making these babies her ninth and tenth births.

The Cooks said they have been dreaming of becoming dads for their whole lives. They met Heather through mutual friends, and described their first engagement with her as “love at first sight.” They said they were instantly connected with her and her family despite there being a communication difference — Heather and her husband are both deaf.

Heather works as an interpreter for sign language throughout the community, Sam Cook said, “and so not only does she give back to the community, but she’s also giving back to us as well and allowing us to start our family.”

Heather is currently 10 days away from her due date, meaning the clock is ticking down quickly for these soon-to-be-dads. The Cooks said they cannot wait to welcome their little ones into the world.

“January 16th and our lives will be changed. Changed for the better. … We are so excited to bring these kids into our home,” Kameron said.

While this is the beginning of their parenthood story, the true hero of this novel, the Cooks said, is Heather.

“At the end of the day, this is all about her. You know, she’s the one that has for the last nine months carried these babies and, you know, gone through all the ups and downs of what that’s like,” Sam Cook said.