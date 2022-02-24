SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah couple has been arrested for their involvement in a large burglary ring, stealing hundreds of thousands in goods.

The Salt Lake County Sherriff’s Office says 36-year-old Joshuah William Corbin and 26-year-old Charlee Dawn Hansen have been arrested on charges of burglary, theft and more.

Authorities say the couple committed eight different burglaries targeting vehicles around Salt Lake County and residences at the Station Condominiums in Holladay.

Officials say the value of stolen goods totals over $200,000 among eight victims. The stolen property includes rare stamps and coins, records, comic books, auto parts, personal identifying documents, ammunition, golf clubs, guitars, and many other additional items.

Authorities say the suspects used a stolen Dodge Ram truck to transport all the stolen goods.

On Feb. 7, police were granted a search warrant for Corbin’s West Jordan home. As police pulled up to his home, Corbin spotted the police and sped away quickly in a stolen Ford F-150 truck. The truck also had stolen plates, police say.

At Corbin’s residence, police discovered portions of the stolen goods reported from the condominiums. Police also retrieved hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property in a storage unit listed under Corbin’s sister’s name. Two stolen firearms out of Herriman and Salt Lake City, along with ammunition were also found in the unit.

On Feb. 10, Corbin was located in Millcreek with his girlfriend, Hansen. Police attempted to stop their vehicle, but they fled at a high rate of speed, escaping capture once again.

On Feb. 23, police spotted Corbin driving a black Mercedes GLE which had been stolen by Hansen out of a Lehi parking structure earlier that day. She was caught on surveillance camera footage committing the theft.

When police located Corbin that day, they activated their lights to stop him, but he attempted to flee again. Police say he rammed two police vehicles while trying to escape. The truck he was driving at the time was also a stolen vehicle.

Officers eventually arrested him and placed him into custody.

When interviewing Corbin’s girlfriend, Hansen, she admitted to participating in the residential and vehicle burglaries as a lookout for Corbin.

Both suspects were arrested while they were on probation and parole. Corbin is booked at the Salt Lake County Jail on 21 charges and Hansen is booked at the Salt Lake County Jail on 19 charges.