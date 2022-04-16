SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – In the spirit of spring, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is holding a silent auction for a friendly farm animal.

According to the UCSO, a male pig, dubbed “The Fuzz” by his law enforcement friends, was found running loose in Lehi and was scooped up by authorities with Lehi Animal Services.

At this time, The Fuzz is comfortable at his temporary home in the UCSO stockyard, but officers are looking to find him his forever home.

The auction began April 15 and will run through April 25 at noon. The event is a “sealed bid” auction, meaning the bids placed will not be publicized, so it’s up to you to put a price on The Fuzz.

Bids will be accepted at the UCSO’s located at 3075 North Main Street, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 or at the South Utah Valley Animal Shelter at 582 West 3000 North, Spanish Fork, UT 84660. All bids must be in sealed envelopes. The UCSO has noted that unsealed bids will not be accepted.

Bids must include your name, phone number, and your bid amount. Payment will be to the UCSO.

If you’re eager to see The Fuzz prior to placing your bid, contact Central Utah Dispatch at (801)794-3970 and ask to speak to a Deputy. Viewing The Fuzz without a Deputy present will not be allowed.