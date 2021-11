UTAH (ABC4) - As a school-aged student, it's an unwanted form of aggression and for parents, it can ultimately become a horrific nightmare. Bullying, according to the Centers for Disease Control is a widespread issue across the country and in Utah, it happens more often than we think or know about

Denia-Marie Ollerton is the Clinical Director for The Safe UT app at Huntsman Mental Institute, she tells ABC4 that while parents and students express concerns of bullying, there's a lot more happening on a social aspect behind the scenes. Ollerton says "we're not maybe getting all of the bullying reported."