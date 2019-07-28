Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirms death at Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah County Sheriff’s Sergeant Spencer Cannon confirms that a person has died at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.

Emergency crews are still on the scene as of 4:30 p.m. at the base of the waterfall where spills onto smaller rocks.

ABC4’s Nicole Neuman was told that’s were the man who died is and emergency crews are waiting on the medical examiner to arrive to bring him down.

It’s still early in the investigation, but the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says he was here with family, and they’re the ones who made the 9-1-1 call.

“We got a call about ten minutes to 3. Initially, it had been reported as a fall here at Bridal Veil Falls and that somebody had sustained critical injuries,” said authorities. “We later determined it wasn’t a fall. It was some debris or a large rock or a group of rocks fell and hit an adult male.”

The sheriff’s office say it’s now looking into what caused the rock or rocks to fall.

ABC4 has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

What others are clicking on: