UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sherriff’s Department will be revealing more details about a massive human trafficking rescue operation on Thursday.

The mission involved 10 cooperating agencies.

The sheriff’s department also thanked the Malouf Foundation for a $60,000 donation towards the county’s human trafficking enforcement and prevention. Officials say the funds were used to secure a site for the successful operation.

The most recent operation took place on Feb. 14 in Lehi. Officials say the operation was “extremely successful.”

Authorities arrested 21 people for their involvement in human trafficking operations, with three people arrested for actively trying to engage in sexual relations with a minor.

Officials say undercover officers used social media platforms and ads to track down the perpetrators.

One suspect who showed up believing he would be engaging in sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl, brought tape, toys and lingerie with him. Authorities also uncovered a “significant amount of dope and drugs” during the operation.

Suspects came from multiple counties throughout Utah, with one suspect was from Wyoming and one victim was an immigrant.

Officials are confident they’ve saved multiple child victims with this recent mission.

“We’re barely scratching the surface, there are victims out there that truly right now, all they see is black and no way out,” says the Utah County Sherriff’s Department. “There are victims out there screaming out for help and they’re in our own neighborhoods and our own communities.”

Authorities say investigations into human trafficking are constantly ongoing, involving multiple other trafficking rings at this time.

Check out the full press conference in the video above.