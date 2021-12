Utah County, UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff Department is looking for a person who stole credit cards in Diamond Fork.

Officers say the suspect stole multiple credit cards from a car at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork on Dec. 5.

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff

The suspect also charged the cards at Walmart in Spanish Fork for over $3,700.

If the person in this “poor quality photo” above looks familiar, contact Utah County Sheriff Office at 801-851-4010.