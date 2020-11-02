Utah County nurse dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Family members are mourning the loss of a 49-year-old nurse who contracted COVID-19 a month ago, recovered — and then, two weeks later, became so sick she needed to be hospitalized.

Patrice Grossman went into the hospital on Thursday, and died Friday.

Earlier this Fall, the Utah County mother caught COVID-19, as did the rest of her family, from a friend who had been at their home.

Then, everybody ended up recovering. But two weeks after her recovery, family members say she got sick again.

As she struggled for her life in the hospital Thursday, Patrice Grossman wasn’t surrounded by family because of COVID-19. Family members say the sudden change in her health — and her death — have shocked and saddened them to their core.

Here is the text of a letter they wrote about Patrice: