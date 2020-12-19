Utah County man steals car, leads high-speed chase, injures officer

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

LEHI (ABC4) – A Utah County man had quite the Friday night, after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, injuring an officer, and damaging several other cars.

Friday, 27-year-old Jarrat Broadbent was placed behind bars and is facing eight current offense charges.

According to a probable cause statement, at 10:00 p.m., officers observed a red Dodge Dart that matched the description of a vehicle that was reported to have been used in an aggravated robbery in Orem.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and it increased speed, leading officers in pursuit of it. The vehicle fled from officers for over 30 minutes, driving into cities surrounding the area.

Documents state, the suspect, Jarrat Broadbent did not stop for any accidents he caused, nor stopped for any red lights and stop signs, exceeded speeds of double or triple the speed limit, and went into oncoming traffic multiple times during the pursuit.

During the chase, Broadbent hit several police vehicles and was reported to have been swerving into officers’ vehicles intentionally.

One officer was then treated in the emergency room for minor injuries.

The pursuit eventually ended after the vehicle crashed into a bystanders vehicle.

Broadbent was later tased by officers because he did not comply with officers’ commands to show his hands when he got out of his vehicle at the end of the pursuit.

Following the arrest, the suspect then admitted to being under the influence, stealing the vehicle he was in, and intentionally trying to flee from officers.

Broadbent stated to officers post-Miranda and without being questioned that he found the Dodge Dart in Lindon, found the keys in it, and stole it. He claimed he did not know who it belonged to.

Officials share that Broadbent had just gotten out of prison, and initially was charged with robbery, fleeing officers, and assault charges.

Broadbent was then found to be on parole.

It is unknown at the time of this booking if Broadbent was involved in the reported robbery in Orem.

Broadbent is being charged with theft of a vehicle, aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop for an officer, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, interference with an arresting officer, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

Individuals charged in criminal complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.