Utah County Attorney will not file charges against Provo police in officer-involved shooting

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Attorney David Leavitt will not file charges against Provo Police Officers who returned fire after being shot at by a suspect on Feb. 23.

Back in February, Provo Police Officers responded to calls of a male acting erratically in an apartment complex. It was reported the man had a gun and people in the area reported hearing gunshots.

Officers arrived on the scene to find shattered glass at the apartment building which appeared to have been shot at, according to a press release. Witnesses identified Justin Keith Taylor as the person who was acting erratically and who possibly fired a gun.

Taylor was able to slip away from officers while he was being taken into custody and ran into his bedroom, picked up an assault rifle, and fired at officers, hitting one officer several times.

Officers began returning fire and shortly after and were able to take Taylor into custody where he was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Leavitt’s decision is based on the facts and information provided in the police reports compiled throughout the investigation.

“We want to be thorough in these investigations with a multi-tiered approach and cross-checks,” Leavitt said. “I believe it gives the public more confidence in the trust they place with law enforcement and our office to keep our communities safe. Incidents can escalate and we want officers to be able to come home to their families. We look to learn from these situations so that we improve training, skills, and safety for all concerned.”