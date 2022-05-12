SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah County Attorney is holding a press conference to discuss new details in the deaths of two Eagle Mountain boys killed in a DUI crash.

“Our office has reviewed the evidence available at this time and we are ready to announce charges in this matter”,” said David O. Leavitt, Utah County Attorney.

The fatal incident killed two boys, Odin Ratliff, 3, and Hunter Jackson, 3 as they were playing outside in a horse corral.

(Courtesy of The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect has been identified as Kent Cody Barlow, 25, who authorities say was high on methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

Officials confirmed that Barlow tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of the accident and was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph. The collision also left three other passengers with critical to serious injuries.

Kent Cody Barlow

Authorities investigating the case are now providing new details on the incident.