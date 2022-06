SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah County Attorney, David Leavitt, will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith.

“Mr. Leavitt will be calling for Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith, to resign and for an investigation into his activities by the proper authorities for misuse of taxpayer and county resources,” officials say.

The full press conference will be uploaded and available for viewing later today.