(STACKER) – Pre-war homes — those built before 1939 — are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places, is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Utah with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

#29. Daggett County

– Homes built before 1939: 0.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 28.8%

– Median year built: 1985

– Total homes: 1,314

#28. Washington County

– Homes built before 1939: 1.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 47.6%

– Median year built: 1999

– Total homes: 71,482

#27. Davis County

– Homes built before 1939: 2.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 33.8%

– Median year built: 1991

– Total homes: 110,622

#26. San Juan County

– Homes built before 1939: 2.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 19.4%

– Median year built: 1984

– Total homes: 6,027

#25. Summit County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 30.7%

– Median year built: 1992

– Total homes: 28,329

#24. Iron County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 30.8%

– Median year built: 1991

– Total homes: 21,742

#23. Uintah County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 37.7%

– Median year built: 1988

– Total homes: 13,792

#22. Utah County

– Homes built before 1939: 4.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 41.7%

– Median year built: 1996

– Total homes: 180,088

#21. Grand County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 27.8%

– Median year built: 1986

– Total homes: 5,554

#20. Duchesne County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 30.0%

– Median year built: 1987

– Total homes: 10,395

#19. Kane County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 30.8%

– Median year built: 1992

– Total homes: 6,098

#18. Tooele County

– Homes built before 1939: 6.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 38.8%

– Median year built: 1995

– Total homes: 22,585

#17. Wasatch County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 53.8%

– Median year built: 2001

– Total homes: 13,786

#16. Salt Lake County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 25.2%

– Median year built: 1982

– Total homes: 404,550

#15. Rich County

– Homes built before 1939: 9.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 26.5%

– Median year built: 1983

– Total homes: 3,066

#14. Garfield County

– Homes built before 1939: 9.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 21.7%

– Median year built: 1983

– Total homes: 3,915

#13. Weber County

– Homes built before 1939: 10.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 24.2%

– Median year built: 1981

– Total homes: 93,165

#12. Morgan County

– Homes built before 1939: 10.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 46.9%

– Median year built: 1998

– Total homes: 3,657

#11. Cache County

– Homes built before 1939: 11.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 28.8%

– Median year built: 1987

– Total homes: 42,311

#10. Box Elder County

– Homes built before 1939: 13.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 25.5%

– Median year built: 1979

– Total homes: 19,094

#9. Wayne County

– Homes built before 1939: 13.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 24.2%

– Median year built: 1985

– Total homes: 1,695

#8. Emery County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 12.6%

– Median year built: 1977

– Total homes: 4,620

#7. Carbon County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.0%

– Median year built: 1972

– Total homes: 9,844

#6. Beaver County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 15.5%

– Median year built: 1975

– Total homes: 3,034

#5. Sevier County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 19.0%

– Median year built: 1977

– Total homes: 8,894

#4. Juab County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 27.4%

– Median year built: 1980

– Total homes: 3,813

#3. Sanpete County

– Homes built before 1939: 21.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 24.9%

– Median year built: 1981

– Total homes: 10,813

#2. Millard County

– Homes built before 1939: 21.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.6%

– Median year built: 1974

– Total homes: 5,103

#1. Piute County

– Homes built before 1939: 23.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 23.3%

– Median year built: 1974

– Total homes: 981