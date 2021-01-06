UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 18 deaths 3,769 new cases and 60,462 get the vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News_ – On Wednesday, January 6, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 3,769 cases since Monday. There are 18 new deaths

A total of 292,720 Utahns have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The State reports 1,774,635 people tested. This is an increase of 12,457 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 60,462 vaccines administered with a note:

“Doses Administered” is the number of vaccine doses that have been given to people and reported to the UDOH. There will be a lag between when vaccines are shipped, administered to a person, and finally reported to the UDOH. Once people in Utah begin getting their second dose of vaccine, the UDOH will also report the total number of people vaccinated. Data are preliminary and the UDOH will report additional data as they become available.”

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,963 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 32.66%.

There are 525 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,463.

Deaths

The state reports 1,330 total deaths, this is an increase of 18 deaths since yesterday.

Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.