SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Department of Justice said they are hoping to help prevent homicides during domestic incidents by using federal firearms laws as a prevention tool after a Emery County convicted felon was found in possession of a weapon during a recent altercation at his home.

Police were called to a home in Emery County on April 13 based on a report that Vincent Mac Kelly had destroyed part of the interior of a family member’s house and then had shot several rounds from a firearm into a trailer and in the front yard of his residence in Huntington, Utah.

As law enforcement approached, Kelly fled into a trailer. While law enforcement officers were trying to speak with him, he opened up the door and threw a knife, a lemon, and then later a revolver at the officers, after he had previously claimed he did not have a gun.

The revolver Kelly threw contained a live round of ammunition, along with seven spent cartridge casings.

As law enforcement officers continue to attempted to speak with Kelly, he continued to make threats

against the officers and could be heard breaking things within the trailer. He then came to the door and was taken into custody.

During a search of the trailer, police found marijuana, methamphetamines and some large knives, along with a few speed loaders (used to quickly reload revolvers with all of the ammunition at once rather than one cartridge at a time) containing .357 ammunition.

It was reported that Kelly had previously made numerous threats against family members at the residence similar to the nature of the threats he yelled at law enforcement.

At the time of this incident Kelly had been served with a protective order in which he was restrained by court order from harassing, stalking, and threatening a former partner.

The Department of Justice said the firearm and associated ammunition found during the search were manufactured outside of the state of Utah and would have had to travel through interstate commerce in order to be found in Utah, and therefore, were “in and affecting commerce”.

Kelly is facing one federal count of a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. A background check on Kelly shows a long criminal history including convictions for assault, drug possession, disorderly conduct and multiple DUIs.

Federal courts have tougher sentencing guidelines than district courts and those convicted of federal crimes are usually imposed longer sentences.